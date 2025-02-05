Big 12 football schedule released: What you need to know
The Big 12 Conference released the 2025 football schedule in full on Tuesday, as teams can now prepare for what is to come this fall.
While there is not a single week where all 16 teams are playing, there are several interesting ones and some key stretches for certain squads.
One of the biggest weeks of the early portion of the year comes on September 27 when all but Houston are involved in a league game. Texas Tech will be off that week, while the Cougars take on Oregon State.
As for conference action, Arizona is at Iowa State, Arizona State welcomes TCU, Baylor heads to Oklahoma State, BYU travels to Colorado, UCF is at Kansas State, Cincinnati plays at Kansas and Utah makes the trip to West Virginia.
Defending champion Arizona State has tough closing stretch
The Sun Devils surprised the college football world last year, not only making it to the Big 12 title game, but blowing Iowa State out. Arizona State earned a first round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff, nearly stunning Texas.
For the Sun Devils, the final four games could decide their fate this year. They open November with a date at a motivated Cyclone team in Ames before taking the next week off. They welcome West Virginia, are at Colorado and host Arizona to conclude things.
TCU will have four games in final month
While all teams have at least two byes, they can only be spread out so much between the conference. For TCU, that means an early off week and one before the final stretch of the season.
The Horned Frogs play at North Carolina before taking the following week off. They have seven straight after that including six in a row in the league before getting a second bye. TCU concludes the year with four straight in November, hosting Iowa State and Cincinnati around back-to-back road trips to BYU and Houston.
Arizona, UCF play five straight to end season
Both Arizona and UCF will need to be prepared for the stretch run of the year, as they both have five straight games to conclude things.
The Wildcats are at Colorado, host Kansas, head to Cincinnati, host Baylor and meet rival Arizona State. For UCF, they are at Baylor, vs. Houston, at Texas Tech, vs. Oklahoma State and end at BYU.
Colorado will be tested to begin the year
The Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders are on the opposite end of Arizona and UCF. They open the season with seven straight games including four in the league.
After hosting Georgia Tech, Colorado plays Delaware at home followed by a road trip to Houston. They return to Boulder to welcome Wyoming and BYU before heading to TCU and finishing back at home vs. Iowa State.