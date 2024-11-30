Big 12 star Travis Hunter states his case as Heisman favorite on Black Friday
While the Big 12 Conference continues to be hit by stray bullets in regards to its standing in the world of college football, Travis Hunter has made his case as the best player in the game right now.
The incredible two-way star for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter made a statement on Black Friday in a 52-0 beatdown of Oklahoma State.
Not only did Hunter catch 10 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns from Shedeur Sanders, he had an interception on defense while playing more than 110 plays on the day.
The win helped Colorado keep its hopes alive for a spot in the Big 12 title game and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, as they moved to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the league.
A year after not making a bowl game, the Buffaloes will be headed to the postseason. And Sanders has started Hunter and his son will be among those playing no matter what game it is.
Hunter moved ahead of Nelson Spruce for the most receiving touchdowns by a Colorado player in school history in a single season with 14. On his last one of the day, he struck the Heisman pose once again.
“Travis clinched the Heisman today with his performance,” Deion Sanders said. “He’s the best player in college football. Travis proved today, and he’s proved every week, that he is the best player in college football.”
Hunter, though, was not named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the top defensive back in college football.
Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter’s top threat for award, also plays on Black Friday
Black Friday was interesting in regards to the Heisman race as the top threat to Hunter, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, was also in action.
Jeanty led the Broncos to a 34-18 victory over Oregon State, improving to 11-1 on the year. The lone loss for Boise State came to Oregon, the only unbeaten left standing.
With 226 yards rushing, Jeanty moved to fifth on the single-season list all-time. He is just 54 yards behind Marcus Allen, a number he should easily eclipse when the Broncos play for the Mountain West title next week.
Jeanty is 340 yards behind Barry Sanders’ NCAA mark of 2,628, which he set in 1988 while playing for Oklahoma State.
According to the latest odds on Fanduel for the Heisman, Hunter is listed at -10,000 with Jeanty coming in next at +3,000. Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Hunter’s teammate, Sanders, are next in line all quite a ways back.
Travis Hunter would be first Big 12 Heisman winner since Kyler Murray
If Hunter does hoist the Heisman in December, he would be the first from the Big 12 to do so since 2018 when Kyler Murray made it two straight for Oklahoma quarterbacks, following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield.
Of course the Sooners are no longer in the conference, but the last two winners of the award started their college careers at current Big 12 teams.
Caleb Williams, who played at Oklahoma before departing for USC, won the award in 2022, and Jayden Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU, won it last year.
Only one cornerback, Charles Woodson of Michigan, has ever won the Heisman. He did so in 1997 as a junior while also seeing time as a wide receiver and on special teams.