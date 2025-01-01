Big 12 well represented in CFP Peach Bowl between Arizona State, Texas
Arizona State made the most of its first season in the Big 12 Conference, capturing a share of the regular season title before running away with gold in the championship game over Iowa State.
Now, the Sun Devils find themselves locked in a battle with a former Big 12 program in Texas.
The two are currently squaring off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. This is the first-ever 12-team playoff, as the Longhorns advanced with a win over Clemson in the opening round.
Texas was in the Big 12 from 1996-2024 after spending the previous 80 seasons in the Southwest Conference. They won the 2005 national title while in the league and played for it all in 2009.
In 2023, the Longhorns and Oklahoma both announced they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC, joining the conference this past year. Texas reached the SEC title game, losing to Georgia.
While in the Big 12, Texas won the league title four times, including the final season they were in the conference. They won seven Big 12 South titles when the league was split into two, advancing to five title games where they won three.
The winner between Arizona State and Texas advances to the semifinals where they will face the winner between Oregon and Ohio State.
