Bowl predictions for all games involving Big 12 teams including Iowa State
Bowl season is a wonderful time of year, as programs get the opportunity to square up against someone they likely never see…..well, nevermind. That was the bowl games of yesteryear, especially considering all the change around the game.
For instance, we will actually see an all-Big 12 matchup this postseason, and it’s not taking place in the College Football Playoff.
Due to bowl tie-ins still being honored from the Pac-12, which was disbanded, BYU and Colorado will meet in the Alamo Bowl.
One game involving a Big 12 team is already complete, as West Virginia fell to Memphis in the Frisco Bowl, 42-37. ESPN’s predicted score was Memphis 41, West Virginia 27,
Here is a look at all the bowl projections from ESPN that involve Big 12 teams, including Arizona State’s chances in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff:
College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Arizona State vs. Texas
These two will square off if Texas gets past ACC champion Clemson in the opening round. The Longhorns fell from an automatic bye after losing to Georgia in the SEC title game.
How to Watch: The game takes place Wednesday, Jan. 1 on ABC at noon CT.
ESPN Prediction: Texas 33, Arizona State 20
Rate Bowl
Kansas State vs. Rutgers
How to Watch: The game takes place Thursday, Dec. 26 on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. CT.
ESPN Prediction: Rutgers 24, Kansas State 20
Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
How to Watch: The game takes place Friday, Dec. 27 on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
ESPN Prediction: Arkansas 31, Texas Tech 27
New Mexico Bowl
TCU vs. Louisiana
How to Watch: The game takes place Saturday, Dec. 28 on ESPN at 1:15 p.m. CT.
ESPN Prediction: TCU 36, Louisiana 29
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Iowa State vs. Miami
How to Watch: The game takes place Saturday, Dec. 28 on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT.
ESPN Prediction: Iowa State 38, Miami 27
Alamo Bowl
Colorado vs. BYU
How to Watch: The game takes place Saturday, Dec. 28 on ABC at 6:30 p.m. CT.
ESPN Prediction: Colorado 37, BYU 31
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
How to Watch: The game takes place Tuesday, Dec. 31 on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. CT.
ESPN Prediction: Baylor 39, LSU 37