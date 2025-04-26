Iowa State Cyclones

Breaking: Jaylin Noel off NFL Draft board, joins Jayden Higgins at Houston

Houston Texans select second former Iowa State WR in Jaylin Noel

Jaylin Noel joins former Iowa State teammate Jayden Higgins as 2025 NFL Draft picks by the Houston Texans.
Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins were teammates at Iowa State for multiple years. Now, they will become teammates again in the NFL.

Noel was selected Friday night in the third round by the Houston Texans during the NFL Draft. A round earlier, the Texans selected Higgins

Houston made Noel the No. 79 overall pick and 15th in the round. Another former Cyclone, Darien Porter, went in the third round to the Las Vegas Raiders.

A Kansas City native, Noel caught 80 passes this past season for 1,194 yards with eight touchdowns. At 5-foot-11, he brings more speed to the table for Houston star quarterback CJ Stroud, joining an offensive that includes Pro Bowler WRs Tank Dell and Nico Collins.

Noel played all four seasons at Iowa State, catching 60 and 66 passes as a sophomore and junior. He finished his Cyclone career with 244 catches for 2,851 yards and 18 touchdowns.

