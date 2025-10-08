Coach Takes Accountability for Iowa State Cyclones Loss to Cincinnati Bearcats
The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their first defeat of the 2025 college football season in Week 5. They were playing their first true road game of their Big 12 schedule against the red-hot Cincinnati Bearcats and ran into a buzzsaw at Nippert Stadium.
The Cyclones showed some grit and toughness, battling back after falling into a 17-0 hole before the first quarter was over. Alas, it wasn’t enough, as they fell short, being defeated 38-30 to drop their record to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference.
Their slow start proved too much to overcome, with Cincinnati blitzing Iowa State right out of the gate. The Cyclones allowed points on the first five Bearcats drives of the game: four touchdowns and one field goal.
It was something that head coach Matt Campbell took full responsibility for. He noted that his team didn’t seem prepared at the start, which falls upon his shoulders as one of his responsibilities as the leading man.
Matt Campbell takes accountability for Iowa State's loss to Cincinnati
"I just don't think we were ready," Campbell said after the loss to the Bearcats, via Alec Busse of 247Sports. "That's coaching. That's on the head football coach, and we got to be better. And so, I'm disappointed, obviously, in the way we started."
Despite the multi-score hole, Iowa State was presented with opportunities to get back into the game. After scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, a fumble was recovered by their defense.
Set up with the ball at their own 39, momentum was swinging in favor of the Cyclones. They got the ball to the Cincinnati 33 before the drive stalled. Instead of attempting a 50-yard field goal, they went for it on 4th-and-7 and didn’t convert.
Not having star kicker Kyle Konrardy in the lineup certainly hurt. Points were left on the board when Chase Smith missed a 35-yard attempt in the first half. Campbell decided not to turn to him again on anything other than point after attempts the rest of the afternoon.
The lack of clutch plays was another thing Campbell noted as a reason for his squad falling short for the first time this campaign.
Lack of clutch plays plagued Cyclones against Bearcats
"We didn't make enough of them," Campbell said. "And when we had the momentum back, the opportunity to finish it, we just didn't do it. We had some great opportunity to give ourselves some great opportunities in a really tough environment to put ourselves right back where we needed to be, and didn't make the plays."
Losing to the Bearcats is a tough one to stomach, but Iowa State can put that loss behind them this weekend. They are heading on the road again, this time to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes.
Looking to be one of the worst teams in the Big 12, this is a get-right spot for the Cyclones. It is imperative that they get the victory to build positive momentum heading into their Week 8 bye ahead of their homecoming game against the BYU Cougars on Oct. 25.