Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State inches up the rankings following win over Kansas State

Iowa State football now ranked 16th in latest Coaches Poll ahead of encounter with Arizona State

Dana Becker

Rocco Becht breaks free vs. Kansas State for the Iowa State football team last Saturday night in Ames.
/ Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest Coaches Poll Top 25 has the Iowa State football team ranked 16th, one spot better than last week.

The Cyclones (10-2) are coming off a 29-21 win over Kansas State to clinch the first-ever 10-win program and school history. It also secured them a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game on Saturday vs. No. 13 Arizona State (10-2).

Oregon remained the only team to receive first place votes, garnering all 53. The Ducks are the only unbeaten left in FBS and will play No. 3 Penn State for the Big Ten title this coming weekend.

Texas, the Nittany Lions, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee and SMU all moved up following a loss by Ohio State, who fell from No. 2 to eighth. Indiana and Boise State round out the Top 10.

Along with Iowa State and Arizona State, Big 12 schools BYU and Colorado are ranked, as the Cougars are 18th and the Buffaloes are 22nd. Kansas State received votes once again this week.

Tulane and Texas A&M were dropped from the Top 25, replaced by Colorado and Syracuse.

Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 1:

Week 15 Coaches Poll Top 25

(Dec. 1, 2024)

1. Oregon (53)

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. SMU

8. Ohio State

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. South Carolina

13. Arizona State

14. Miami

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. UNLV

20. Missouri

21. Illinois

22. Colorado

23. Army

24. Memphis

25. Syracuse

Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18; Texas A&M 19.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90; Duke 39; Tulane 37; Louisville 18; Kansas State 15; Louisiana 11; Michigan 2; Georgia Tech 2; Iowa 1; Miami (Ohio) 1.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

