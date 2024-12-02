Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State inches up the rankings following win over Kansas State
The latest Coaches Poll Top 25 has the Iowa State football team ranked 16th, one spot better than last week.
The Cyclones (10-2) are coming off a 29-21 win over Kansas State to clinch the first-ever 10-win program and school history. It also secured them a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game on Saturday vs. No. 13 Arizona State (10-2).
Oregon remained the only team to receive first place votes, garnering all 53. The Ducks are the only unbeaten left in FBS and will play No. 3 Penn State for the Big Ten title this coming weekend.
Texas, the Nittany Lions, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee and SMU all moved up following a loss by Ohio State, who fell from No. 2 to eighth. Indiana and Boise State round out the Top 10.
Along with Iowa State and Arizona State, Big 12 schools BYU and Colorado are ranked, as the Cougars are 18th and the Buffaloes are 22nd. Kansas State received votes once again this week.
Tulane and Texas A&M were dropped from the Top 25, replaced by Colorado and Syracuse.
Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 1:
Week 15 Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 1, 2024)
1. Oregon (53)
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. SMU
8. Ohio State
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. South Carolina
13. Arizona State
14. Miami
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. UNLV
20. Missouri
21. Illinois
22. Colorado
23. Army
24. Memphis
25. Syracuse
Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18; Texas A&M 19.
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90; Duke 39; Tulane 37; Louisville 18; Kansas State 15; Louisiana 11; Michigan 2; Georgia Tech 2; Iowa 1; Miami (Ohio) 1.