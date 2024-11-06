Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State stumbles to 18th following first loss of season
Following their first loss of the season this past weekend to Texas Tech, the Iowa State football team dropped eight spots to 18th in the latest college football Coaches Poll top 25. Last week, the Cyclones (7-1) sat 10th overall and were the highest-ranked Big 12 program.
Now, that role belongs to conference-leader BYU, who climbed three spots and cracked the top 10 at No. 9. The Cougars (8-0) are the lone unbeaten remaining in the league and one of just five perfect teams in the nation alongside Oregon, Miami, Indiana and Army.
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell talked about being strong mentally following the loss during his press conference.
"I think all of it comes back to it being no different whether you win or you lose," Campbell said. "What's your mentality today? What's your mentality tomorrow? I think the sport of football, as we're all seeing, you're witnessing the mentality of 18-to-22-year-olds. And the people that are leading those 18-to-22-year-olds.
"Probably our biggest challenge is detail that we need to have to be our best team and most complete eam for 60 minutes. Great lesson learned and a great opportunity to move forward."
The other two ranked Big 12 teams remained the same in Kansas State (7-2) and Colorado (6-2). Following a loss to Houston, the Wildcats fell from 15th to 21st while the Buffaloes held firm at No. 24. Arizona State (6-2) and Texas Tech (6-3) are both among those receiving votes.
Oregon (9-0) received all but one first-place vote and remains No. 1 followed by Georgia (7-1), who received the other first-place vote. Ohio State (7-1), Miami (9-0) and Texas (7-1) complete the top 5.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 11 of the 2024 season:
Week 11 Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 3, 2024
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Boise State
15. SMU
16. Texas A&M
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Washington State
21. Kansas State
22. Missouri
23. Pittsburgh
24. Colorado
25. Vanderbilt
Also receiving votes: Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17, Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1.