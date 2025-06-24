College Football 26 Confirms New Iowa State Additions
Iowa State Cyclone fans will soon get to take the field in EA Sports College Football 26 with two key figures of Iowa State football along for the ride. Head coach Matt Campbell and lovable mascot Cy the Cardinal have been confirmed as new additions to this year’s edition of the game.
Campbell is one of over 300 real-life coaches who will be featured in the game for the first time in the series’ history. Ironically enough, however, Campbell’s confirmation came from a screenshot within the recently released Dynasty Deep Dive in which Campbell was shown among a list of coaches that had taken new jobs in the Coaching Carousel. Hopefully his in-game model looks more realistic than him jumping ship to TCU.
Unfortunately, the brief inclusion of his name in a screenshot is all the information available about his inclusion in the game. What level he is and what skills playing as him through a Cyclone dynasty will bring remains to be seen.
Campbell’s inclusion also doesn’t confirm whether offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock will be in the game either.
As for Cy the Cardinal, he was confirmed in the Presentation Deep Dive yesterday as one of the many mascots making their debut in the new era of EA Sports College Football. Unfortunately, Cy hasn’t been featured in a screenshot or trailer just yet, but most mascots that have been included and shown off have looked great, and Cy the Cardinal should be no exception.
EA Sports also confirmed that the Pop-Tarts mascot will be featured in the game, which Campbell got to know pretty well after toppling Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl last posteason.
The Cyclones haven’t been featured much in the promotional material for this year’s game, but luckily, Iowa State fans will soon have the game in hand to take the field with Campbell and Co. and continue to build a dynasty in Ames.
EA Sports College Football 26 releases on July 10 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Those who pre-order the Deluxe or MVP editions of the game can play three days earlier and get a bunch of extras for their game.