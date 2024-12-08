College Football Playoff rankings: Iowa State slips to 18th, falling behind BYU
The Iowa State football team dropped two spots in the eyes of the College Football Playoff rankings committee following their Big 12 title game loss to Arizona State on Saturday.
In the final release of the rankings, the Cyclones (10-3) are No. 18, one spot behind BYU. Arizona State enters the playoffs 12th, receiving a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.
Iowa State secured its first-ever 10-win season in program history, reaching the conference championship for the second time. They were done in by three straight turnovers vs. the Sun Devils, leading to a 45-19 loss.
Along with Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State, Colorado is ranked 23rd from the conference.
Oregon, Georgia, Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame complete the Top 5, with all five earning spots in the CFP.
College Football Playoff Rankings
(Dec. 8, 2024)
1. Oregon | No. 1 seed
2. Georgia | No. 2 seed
3. Texas | No. 5 seed
4. Penn State | No. 6 seed
5. Notre Dame | No. 7 seed
6. Ohio State | No. 8 seed
7. Tennessee | No. 9 seed
8. Indiana | No. 10 seed
9. Boise State | No. 3 seed
10. SMU | No. 11 seed
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State | No. 4 seed
13. Miami
14. Ole Miss
15. South Carolina
16. Clemson | No. 12 seed
17. BYU
18. Iowa State
19. Missouri
20. Illinois
21. Syracuse
22. Army
23. Colorado
24. UNLV
25. Memphis