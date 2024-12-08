Iowa State Cyclones

College Football Playoff rankings: Iowa State slips to 18th, falling behind BYU

Iowa State is 18th in the final College Football Playoff rankings, behind BYU

Dana Becker

The Iowa State football team is ranked 18th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Iowa State football team dropped two spots in the eyes of the College Football Playoff rankings committee following their Big 12 title game loss to Arizona State on Saturday.

In the final release of the rankings, the Cyclones (10-3) are No. 18, one spot behind BYU. Arizona State enters the playoffs 12th, receiving a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.

Iowa State secured its first-ever 10-win season in program history, reaching the conference championship for the second time. They were done in by three straight turnovers vs. the Sun Devils, leading to a 45-19 loss.

Along with Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State, Colorado is ranked 23rd from the conference.

Oregon, Georgia, Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame complete the Top 5, with all five earning spots in the CFP. 

College Football Playoff Rankings

(Dec. 8, 2024)

1. Oregon | No. 1 seed

2. Georgia | No. 2 seed

3. Texas | No. 5 seed

4. Penn State | No. 6 seed

5. Notre Dame | No. 7 seed

6. Ohio State | No. 8 seed

7. Tennessee | No. 9 seed

8. Indiana | No. 10 seed

9. Boise State | No. 3 seed

10. SMU | No. 11 seed

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State | No. 4 seed

13. Miami

14. Ole Miss

15. South Carolina

16. Clemson | No. 12 seed

17. BYU

18. Iowa State

19. Missouri

20. Illinois

21. Syracuse

22. Army

23. Colorado

24. UNLV

25. Memphis

