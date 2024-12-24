Cyclones in the NFL: Week 16 key performances by former Iowa State players
Here is a look at how several former Iowa State players performed during NFL Week 16 action this past week:
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy, who gifted members of his offensive line brand new vehicles for Christmas, completed 26 of 40 for 313 yards with two touchdowns in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Purdy added 26 yards on the ground, but the Niners were eliminated from the postseason with the loss. His 8.3 yards per attempt is third-best in the NFL.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall continued his strong return from an injury, rushing 14 times for 52 yards while catching five passes for 38 more against the Los Angeles Rams. Hall currently ranks third among all NFL running backs with 448 yards receiving.
Will McDonald IV, New York Jets
McDonald had three tackles against the Rams as the Jets lost, 19-9.
Eyioma Uwazurike, Denver Broncos
Uwazurike was credited with three tackles as the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-27.
Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams
Hummel picked up two tackles in helping the Rams down the Jets.
Allen Lazard, New York Jets
Lazard had two catches totaling 20 yards for the Jets against the Rams.
Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans
Hutchinson hauled in one pass for eight yards as the Texans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-19.
Other Cyclones in the NFL
Anthony Johnson Jr. for the Texans and T.J. Tampa for the Baltimore Ravens were both active but did not record a stat. David Montgomery for the Detroit Lions and Charlie Kolar for the Baltimore Ravens are both sidelined with injuries.