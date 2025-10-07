Defensive Line Remains Weakness Iowa State Cyclones Need To Figure Out
There were some ugly developments for the Iowa State Cyclones during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6. Injuries caught up with the team, with the loss of several key contributors being too much to overcome.
Star cornerback duo Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams are both out for the season with knee injuries. Kicker Kyle Konrardy’s injury has led to the game plan offensively changing drastically because head coach Matt Campbell seemingly doesn’t have confidence in his current kicker, walk-on Chase Smith, their third stringer.
To make matters worse, running back Carson Hansen suffered a concussion in the first half on Saturday afternoon. He didn’t return to the game, putting the entire backfield on the shoulders of Abu Sama III.
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game that the Cyclones are going to have to figure out a way to overcome. Alas, there are even bigger issues the team has to deal with, especially on the defensive end.
Iowa State's defensive line is a major liability
Iowa State came into the 2025 college football season with some concerns about its defensive line. Things have not improved in the trenches, and after witnessing what Cincinnati did to them, it can be argued that things have actually gotten worse.
The Cyclones had no answers for the Bearcats' rushing attack. Averaging 8.0 yards per carry, Cincinnati gained 264 yards on the ground on 33 attempts. Evan Pryor had 111 yards on 10 carries, and Tawee Walker added 89 yards on 14 attempts.
Dual-threat quarterback Brendan Sorsby torched Iowa State. He ran for 64 yards and one score while throwing for 214 yards and two more touchdowns.
With the Cyclones’ defensive line generating zero pass rush and getting bullied in the running game, the Bearcats were able to move the ball with ease. They totaled 478 yards of offense and won 38-30, overcoming an insane 13 penalties for 138 yards and possessing the ball for nearly 10 fewer minutes during the game.
Iowa State's run defense is major issue
It culminated in a run defense grade of 47.2 at PFF (subscription required), the lowest in a game for Iowa State this season. It was the worst performance stopping the run for the team since Nov. 9, 2019, against the Oklahoma Sooners when they had a run defense grade of 46.6 in a 42-41 loss in Norman.
The Cyclones were tormented that game by running back Kennedy Brooks, who rushed for 132 yards on 15 attempts, and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The current Philadelphia Eagles star added 88 yards on 20 attempts. That duo combined for three rushing scores.
Iowa State will be looking to get things on track in the defensive trenches in Week 7 against the Colorado Buffaloes. It presents a great get-right spot for the Cyclones, with Colorado having the 96th-ranked rushing offense grade in the nation at 74.0.
The Iowa State run defense is among the worst in the nation. Their grade of 65.3 is ranked 119th out of 136 teams. If that doesn’t get fixed, they are not going to contend for a Big 12 title, let alone a spot in the College Football Playoff.