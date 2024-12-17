Did Iowa State football have anyone named AP All-American this year?
Fresh off a 1,000-yard season, Jayden Higgins was named an All-American by the Associated Press.
The Iowa State senior was selected to the third team alongside fellow Big 12 receiver Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State.
Higgins was the lone selection for the Cyclones, who won 10 games for the first time in program history his past fall. He caught 87 passes for 1,183 yards with nine touchdowns.
The South Miami native recorded five games with at least 100 yards including a seven-catch, 115-yard performance in the Big 12 Conference title game against Arizona State.
Higgins also had 155 yards in a win over Utah and caught 10 passes for 140 vs. Texas Tech. He scored a touchdown in five straight games to begin the season and had a TD in nine games overall.
Big 12 lands several players on AP All-America teams
The Big 12 had four first team AP All-America selections, which was the third-most by any conference. The SEC had six played with both the ACC and Big Ten earning five.
Leading the way for the conference was Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was named first team as a cornerback and all-purpose player to go along with being a second team wide receiver.
Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillian and Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo were also named to the first team in the first season of both programs playing in the Big 12.
Spencer Fano from Utah and Wyatt Milum of West Virginia were the second team offensive tackles. Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, was named the second team quarterback.
Making the third team alongside Higgins and Tyson was Mello Dotson of Kansas.