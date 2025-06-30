EA Sports gives Iowa State Surprising Ranking Ahead of College Football 26 Release
In the days leading up to EA Sports's College Football 26 July 10 release, the video game developer has been ranking the best the game will have to offer.
EA Sports released the first edition of the video game since 2013 and published a list of its top 25 toughest stadiums to play in as an opponent. Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium, sadly, did not make the list nor did the Cyclones crack the game's 25-best teams. However, that top-25 snub might not last forever - especially after the developers announced the game's top offensive units.
Although the Cyclones were left out of the game's top ten offenses, Iowa State is still a top team to score the ball with, entering the game with the 23rd-best attack at 85 overall. Here's how Matt Campbell's squad compares to the rest of the field:
- Texas Longhorns | 91
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 91
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 91
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 91
- Clemson Tigers | 89
- LSU Tigers | 89
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89
- Florida Gators | 89
- Miami Hurricanes | 89
- Indiana Hoosiers | 89
- Texas A&M Aggies | 89
- Georgia Bulldogs | 87
- Oklahoma Sooners | 87
- SMU Mustangs | 87
- BYU Cougars | 87
- Baylor Bears | 87
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87
- Oregon Ducks | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- USC Trojans | 85
- Boise State Broncos | 85
- Iowa State Cyclones | 85
- Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 85
The high marks make sense, especially after the season the Cyclones had last year. Iowa State finished the season 12-2 and were on the verge of making it to the College Football Playoff before losing 45-19 to Arizona State in the Big 12 championship game.
Overall, the Cyclones ranked fifth in total points in the Big 12, and quarterback Rocco Becht recorded nearly 4,000 total yards and 33 touchdowns, boasting a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. So, for Cyclone fans who want to carve up the Iowa Hawkeyes right away, or get revenge on Arizona State, they'll have an easy time in Iowa State's high-flying offense.