ESPN College Gameday crew gives predictions for Pop-Tarts Bowl
The crew of ESPN’s College Gameday offered up their insight into Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl. The show aired during opening round games of the College Football Playoff, with former NFL and Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk joining as the guest picker.
All six members of the panel picked Miami to score a victory over Iowa State from Orlando, Florida and Camping World Stadium. The game airs live on ABC beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT.
For the gang, the decision by Cam Ward to play in the game and not opt out was the biggest difference. The Hurricanes (10-2) are favored by a field goal, with the over/under for the game set at 55.5 points.
When the bowl announcement was made, the Cyclones (10-3) were favored. However, news of Ward, a Heisman finalist and potential high NFL Draft pick, electing to play reversed the numbers in favor of Miami.
“Ward) is one of the great players in college football,” former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “I’m going with Miami.”
The Hurricanes were almost a lock to qualify for the 12-team CFP before losses late in the season, including one in the final week to Syracuse. That knocked Miami out of the ACC title game and kept them from earning a spot in the field.
Iowa State has not had any key losses to prepare for the NFL Draft or the transfer portal. Running back Jaylon Jackson is dealing with an off-the-field matter and could miss the game.
“I love that Cam’s playing,” Pat McAfee said before picking the Hurricanes.
Kirk Herbstreit also picked Miami, adding he is expecting a “shootout” but leaning towards the Hurricanes because they have “too much firepower.”
Lee Corso made it unanimous but did add in the stipulation that if Ward decides to not play at the last minute, he’s going with Iowa State.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Miami on Saturday, Dec. 28:
Iowa State vs. Miami TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28
Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Miami live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Miami is favored by 3 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 33, Miami 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.