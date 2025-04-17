ESPN’s “College GameDay” legend Lee Corso to retire in August
The end of an era is coming in 2025 for ESPN, “College GameDay” and Lee Corso, as it was announced Corso will retire from the hit pre-game show in August. He began with the network back in 1987.
Corso’s picks complete with choice of headgear or more became synonymous with the show that won multiple Emmys during his tenure. According to ESPN, Corso’s final appearance will take place August 30, a few weeks after he turns 90 years old.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso started using the headgear of the main game of the day in 1996 at Ohio State, going 286-144 overall in his career picking games. He selected the Buckeyes more than any other school, 45 times, with Alabama second followed by LSU, Florida and Oregon.
Back in 2021, Corso and the rest of the GameDay crew visited Ames for the Top 10 showdown between Iowa State and Iowa.
The August 30 date features games such as Alabama at Florida State, LSU at Clemson, Texas at Ohio State and Notre Dame at Miami. Corso was a quarterback and cornerback at Florida State from 1953-57, returning to serve as a grad assistant at the school.
He also spent time at Maryland, Navy, Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois as a coach.