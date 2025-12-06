First Iowa State Player Enters Transfer Portal Following Matt Campbell's Departure

The Iowa State Cyclones football program suffered a massive blow when it was announced that head coach Matt Campbell was leaving to take the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The most successful head coach in Cyclones history is leaving, creating a void that will be filled by Jimmy Rogers. The former Washington State Cougars head coach agreed to a six-year deal with Iowa State shortly after it was official that Campbell would be moving on.

Rogers is going to have his work cut out for him when it comes to the Iowa State roster. The best recruiting class of Campbell’s tenure was coming to Ames in 2026, and he will have to figure out how to keep as many of those players committed to the team as possible.

He is going to have to deal with players who were on the roster already and expected to come back, who will be changing their minds with Campbell no longer leading the program.

Quentin Taylor Jr. announces he is entering transfer portal

Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players are expected to enter the transfer portal, and the first departure has been shared. Redshirt freshman cornerback Quentin Taylor Jr. is going to be hitting the portal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

He revealed that Taylor’s agency, The Business of Athletes, shared the news of his intention to leave Ames with Chris Hummer of CBS Sports on X.

Iowa State redshirt freshman cornerback Quentin Taylor is entering the transfer portal, his agency @thebizofathlete tells @chris_hummer and me.



Posted 27 tackles and a team-high five pass breakups this season. pic.twitter.com/MQfxGPIY87 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 6, 2025

Taylor was pressed into a bigger role during the 2025 season after injuries ravaged the secondary. He became a starter following the removal of Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams from the lineup, both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries.

The redshirt freshman responded well to the expanded role. He totaled 27 tackles and led the team with five pass breakups.

Taylor’s 73.0 overall defensive grade at PFF was the sixth highest on the team among players who were on the field for at least 200 defensive snaps. He was excellent in coverage, with a grade of 74.9.

Replacing Taylor will be challenge for Iowa State

Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was the third-highest grade on the team using the same threshold of 200 snaps played. Williams was the only defensive back who recorded a higher coverage grade than him, with an 85.6.

The talented cornerback looked like he was going to be a big part of the defensive game plan for years to come. Now, Rogers will have to find some defensive backfield depth to replace that loss.

Taylor is the first player to enter the transfer portal, but he assuredly won’t be the last.

