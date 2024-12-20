Former Iowa State QB Brock Purdy plays Santa Claus for his offensive line
It has been a difficult season for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. But that doesn’t mean Purdy isn’t appreciative of those that are tasked with keeping him upright each week.
The former Iowa State quarterback presented his offensive lineman with brand-new Toyota vehicles on Thursday, less than week before Christmas.
Purdy interrupted a team meeting to show the 10 players five Toyota Sequoia and five more Toyota Tundra trucks. The market value of a 2024 Toyota Sequoia is just over $61,000 while a 2024 Toyota Tundra is valued at just under $40,000.
Before the Super Bowl last year, Purdy signed a national endorsement contract with Toyota. The deal was the first for an active NFL player to receive, as former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is also signed with Toyota.
Purdy also has endorsement deals with Alaska Airlines and Buffalo Wild Wings.
As a rookie, Purdy signed a four-year contract with the Niners for just over $3.7 million. He is in the final year of that deal and no new talks have been acknowledged by either side.
San Francisco, who lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl last year, have struggled with injuries and are just 6-8 this season. They travel to Miami on Sunday before closing out the year vs. Detroit and at Arizona.
Purdy, who has missed time with injuries, has thrown for 3,174 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.