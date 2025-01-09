Former Iowa State QB to enter NFL Draft straight from JUCO
Hunter Dekkers helped Iowa Western reach the NJCAA Championship game this past fall.
But instead of transferring to another four-year school, Dekkers has decided to enter his name in the NFL Draft.
Dekkers spent three seasons at Iowa State before being caught up in the gambling probe and receiving a suspension from the team. He took the 2023 season off before landing at Iowa Western, one of the top junior college programs in the nation.
With the Reivers, Dekkers threw for 3,806 yards and 32 touchdowns, completing 64 percent of his passes with just 10 interceptions. He had two games with over 400 yards passing, including a 419-yard, five-TD performance in the regular season vs. Hutchinson.
Iowa Western and Hutchinson would have a rematch in the championship game, with Hutchinson again pulling out a close win, 28-23. Dekkers threw for 393 yards and two TDs in that game, as he had at least one passing score in all 13 games.
At Iowa State, Dekkers was an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection in 2022, starting all 12 games while throwing for 3,044 yards, which was the fourth-most in school history. He had the best completion percentage in the conference that year, throwing for 19 touchdowns.
Dekkers was a three-time selection to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, named academic all-Big 12 second team and all-rookie team after picking the Cyclones over Purdue, Kansas State and Indiana.
The 23-year-old completed 327 of 500 passes for 3,355 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 146 yards and four scores during his three-year ISU career.
Pete Thamel has reported that Dekkers will take part in the Hula Bowl to try and improve his draft stock.