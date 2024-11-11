How to watch Iowa State football vs. Cincinnati; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction

Iowa State Cyclones

Rocco Becht and the Iowa State football team look to rebound vs. Cincinnati this weekend at home.
You hate to put too much pressure on one game, but Saturday’s Big 12 battle between the Iowa State football team and Cincinnati has that must-win feel to it for the Cyclones. 

Coming off back-to-back league losses to Texas Tech and Kansas, Iowa State (7-2, 4-2) has gone from in prime position for a conference championship game and College Football Playoff appearance to on the outside looking in.

Matt Campbell, head coach of the Cyclones, feels his team's mindset is where it needs to be despite the struggles as of late. But will know more come Saturday evening.

“Sitting here on Saturday night you can say whatever you want,” Campbell said following the loss to the Jayhawks. “But the reality is what shows up next Saturday. The kids didn’t quit and that’s one thing I love about our kids is they have great character, we have great leadership and great coaching; but the reality is how are you when things are not going great.”

Iowa State won its first seven games overall, including four in the conference. They had two wins by single digits during that span, and have now lost two straight by a combined 10 points. 

According to early numbers revealed by FanDuel, the Cyclones are 7.5-point favorites over the Bearcats (5-4, 3-3), who have also lost two straight after posting a pair of wins over Arizona State and UCF last month. ESPN’s FPI gives the Cyclones a 70% chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Cincinnati on Saturday night:

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati in a Big 12 football game

When: 7 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 16

Where: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 7.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 30, Cincinnati 17

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.

