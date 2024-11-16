How to watch Iowa State football vs. Cincinnati; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
The Iowa State football team has been good at home this season and under the lights.
The Cyclones (7-2, 4-2) will hope that luck continues Saturday night when they host Cincinnati (5-4, 3-3) in a key Big 12 Conference game.
Despite riding a two-game losing streak and falling from the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, Iowa State could still get right back in the hunt with a win over the Bearcats, who themselves are trying to secure bowl eligibility.
Wins over the next three weeks starting with Cincinnati, along with some helps from other teams going up against conference frontrunners BYU and Colorado, and Iowa State could be playing one of those two in Dallas in December.
But ISU head coach Matt Campbell isn’t thinking about any of that right now. No, his focus is completely on the task at hand and that is a Bearcats team that has gone 2-2 over its last four.
“We just have to (communicate) the best way that we possibly can,” Campbell said. “And that’s the head coach’s responsibility. So the finger is pointed to me. My communication, my leadership and obviously our execution, we have to be a little bit better. That will be something for me that I can continue to do a great job of for our team.”
After starting off the year hot by winning seven in a row, Iowa State has slipped, losing games to Texas Tech and Kansas, the latter of which came on a neutral field last week. They were favored in both games, and could have remained in control of their own destiny in the race for the league title and potential spot in the CFP.
The oddsmakers believe the Cyclones will snap their losing streak, as they are favored by 7.5 points. ESPN’s FPI gives the Cyclones a 70% chance to win the game.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Cincinnati on Saturday night:
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati in a Big 12 football game
When: 7 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 16
Where: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 7.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 30, Cincinnati 17
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.