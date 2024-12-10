How to watch Iowa State football vs. Miami; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
While it might not be the College Football Playoff as they were hoping for, the Iowa State football team can still end the 2024 season on a high note.
The Cyclones (10-3) will take on Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, January 28 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will kick at 2:30 p.m. and air live on ABC.
Following the first 10-win season in program history, Iowa State played for the Big 12 Conference title. They were unable to overcome turnovers or Cam Skattebo, falling to Arizona State in Dallas.
Bowl season has not been kind to the Cyclones over the years, as they are just 5-12 all-time. Matt Campbell has led them to seven postseason games, going 2-4 coming in. Iowa State has lost its last two, falling by 10 to Clemson in 2021 and 36-26 last year to Memphis.
In 2017, they defeated Washington State in the first bowl under Campbell, winning the Liberty Bowl. They also topped Oregon in 2021, 34-17, in the Fiesta Bowl after playing Oklahoma for the Big 12 title.
Miami already received some positive news despite missing the CFP, as Heisman finalist and potential top NFL draft pick Cam Ward announced plans to play in the bowl game. Over the past few years, players have opted to not risk injury, instead focusing on the NFL combine.
Ward, though, confirmed plans to represent the Hurricanes and play, as has star running back Damien Martinez. Ward has thrown for over 4,100 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, with Martinez rushing for a team-high 823 yards and nine TDs.
This will be the first meeting between the two on the football field. Iowa State opened as a 2.5-point favorite, with the number moving up to 3.5. The over/under for the game has been set at 55.5 points.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Miami on Saturday, Dec. 28:
Iowa State vs. Miami TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28
Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Miami live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 3.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 33, Miami 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.