Iowa State adds former NFL star to coaching staff
The Iowa State football team is taking advantage of new NCAA rules, adding former NFL standout and ex-University of Northern Iowa player Bryce Paup to the coaching staff.
Paup joins the program just days before the start of spring practice, as he will work with the defensive line.
Following a season spent at Minnesota as a coach, Paup returned to the Panthers where he has spent the previous 11 years working under Mark Farley, who announced his retirement following the 2024 season.
While coaching at UNI, Paup helped work with All-American defensive linemen such as Karter Schult and Jared Brinkman, along with three others.
After three years as a starter at Northern Iowa, Paup was selected in the 1990 NFL Draft in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills. He recorded almost 300 tackles with 15 sacks as a Panther.
In 1995, Paup was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and earned first team all-pro status while playing for the Bills. He was voted to four Pro Bowls during stints with the Bills, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings.
Paup will work under Eli Rasheed with the Cyclones, who is the defensive line coach and entering his 10th season. He has been with ISU head coach Matt Campbell since they were together at Toledo.
The NCAA Division I Council voted to expand coaching staffs, allowing for an unlimited number of assistants to instruct athletes last June.