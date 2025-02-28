Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State adds veteran coach to football staff

Jake Landry will be new running backs coach for Cyclones

Dana Becker

Iowa State running back Carson Hansen will have a new coach in Jake Landry this coming fall.
Former North Dakota State offensive coordinator Jake Landry has been tabbed as the new running backs coach for Iowa State football.

Landry helped North Dakota State capture the FCS national championship this past season while serving as both the offensive coordinator and running backs coach. He also was at St. Thomas for two years prior, as the school won the Pioneer Football League and finished second.

“We are excited to welcome Jake into our program,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s had success at multiple levels, including as an offensive coordinator last year for FCS national champion NDSU. His experience working with successful programs will be very positive for our offense and our football program as a whole.”

With Landry calling the plays and coaching the running backs, North Dakota State ranked third in scoring offense, first in first downs and team passing efficiency, and was in the Top 20 in a number of other key categories. The Bison finished the year 14-2 overall and had the 2024 Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the nation’s top FCS freshman,  in running back CharMar Brown.

Landry helped St. Thomas transition smoothly from NCAA Div. III to FCS and also has experience coaching at Temple, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin-La Crosse and Minnesota-Duluth. He played at North Dakota, where he was the starting quarterback and a team captain his last two years.

Jake Landry Coaching Experience

2025 – Iowa State – Running Backs

2024-25 – North Dakota State – Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2022-24 – St. Thomas (Minn.) – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2021 – Temple – Quarterbacks

2019-21 – Temple – Offensive Analyst (Offensive line/Running Backs)

2018-19 – Northern Illinois – Running Backs

2016-18 – Wisconsin-La Crosse – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2014-16 – Northern Illinois – Graduate Assistant

2013-14 – Northern Illinois – Offensive Intern (Quarterbacks)

2011-13 – Minnesota-Duluth – Graduate Assistant (Wide Receivers)

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

