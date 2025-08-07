Iowa State Coach Reveals Plans For Cyclones' Running Backs on Offense
The Iowa State Cyclones expect to be a major threat in the Big 12 this upcoming season. But to dominate the competition, they'll need to find balance on offense by keeping the chains moving on the ground.
After losing Tyler Roehl to the Detroit Lions, the responsibility falls on first-year running backs coach Jake Landry to make sure Iowa State's rushing attack remains potent. With a stable that features Carson Hansen and Abu Sama, Landry will have plenty of firepower to coach. However, according to to Landry, it won't just be the two-headed beast of Hansen and Sama running the ball for the Cyclones.
It'll be a collective effort.
"All of them, honestly," Landry said when asked by how many running backs the Cyclones will lean on in a game. "That's just a big thing in our room, I think you look at what happened to the linebacker room last year, that's something that I'm preaching in there all the time, no matter where you're at on the depth chart, we could need you at any moment, that you have to be prepared when you do get out there, it's not a deer in headlights moment, that you feel prepared when you're out there, so, that's not a sexy answer by any means, but that's just something that we preach in there.
"It doesn't matter if you're getting the one reps, or you're getting the reps with the last group. That's something that we're stressing is you never prepare as a backup, you're always ready to go when your opportunity's there."
Iowa State's running backs won't just be part of the ground game
Landry wants to make sure all of Iowa State's running backs are ready. However, he doesn't want them to be prepared just to move the chains on the ground. Instead, he wants to see the Cyclones' backs be a part of Iowa State's passing game.
"We have to be ready to do anything in this offense, Landry said. "Whether that's lineup out wide, whether that's catch the ball out of the backfield, and I think that's something that those guys are aware of, and I think it's a daily challenge through individual drills, always working on ball security, but also understanding that there is going to be opportunities where we're going to have to catch the football, and we've got to make sure when that opportunity comes, that obviously we're bringing the ball in."
After coaching North Dakota State's running backs to a NCAA Division I championship last season, Landry has set the standard for what he expects at Iowa State this season. The Cyclones open up their 2025 campaign on the road against Kansas State and, hopefully, Landry's backs are ready to propel the offense.