Iowa State Cyclones Add New Strength and Conditioning Coach Under Jimmy Rogers

The Iowa State Cyclones and their fan base were certainly disappointed when their head coach, Matt Campbell, decided to take the same position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It is hard to blame him for making the decision that he did. Not only is he closer to his family, but he is also receiving a significant raise that includes massive incentives should he win the Big Ten or lead the team to the College Football Playoff.

Replacing him with the Cyclones will be Jimmy Rogers. Iowa State hired him away from the Washington State Cougars. Before that, he was the head coach of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, winning a national title in 2023.

He has the tall task of replacing the winningest coach in franchise history. To succeed in this role, he needs a strong roster of players who fit his ideal vision and to have the coaching staff around him to execute.

Iowa State adds alumnus Chris Campbell as strength and conditioning coach

The staff is coming into shape, with several people being announced in the days since he signed on to take the job. Most recently, a new strength and conditioning coach has been added to the staff.

As shared by Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the Cyclones are expected to hire Chris Campbell away from the UTEP Miners. He was the strength and conditioning director with UTEP and is expected to hold a similar role with Iowa State.

That is a name some Iowa State people may remember because he is an alumnus of the school. He graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

Following his graduation, he was a student assistant football strength and conditioning coach with the Cyclones for 2.5 years. His focus was on speed and strength and conditioning for members of the football team.

He made stops with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars and Austin Peay Generals before landing with the Miners, where he has been the last two years. He followed UTEP head coach Scotty Walden from Austin Peay.

Campbell is now returning home to Ames, taking a spot on the football staff under Rogers. Along with his experience working with football players, he has worked with men’s tennis players and track and field athletes.

Along with the new strength and conditioning coach, it became official that Jesse Bobbit will be following Rogers from Washington State to become the team’s defensive coordinator.

Bobbit, who is the team’s interim head coach currently, will remain on staff through the bowl game before transitioning to his new position with the Cyclones.

