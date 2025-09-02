Iowa State Cyclones Surge in AP Top 25 After Strong 2-0 Start
Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones are off to one of the strongest starts in the country, and the Associated Press has taken notice. In the AP's Week 2 College Football Rankings, the Cyclones moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 after opening the season with two decisive wins.
Iowa State earned an early advantage by playing in Week Zero, where it beat then-No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Cyclones followed that with a 55-7 rout of South Dakota, which entered the year ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll.
In the win over South Dakota, Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht set a program record for completion percentage in that victory, connecting on 95 percent of his passes. Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy, meanwhile, also made school history by drilling a 63-yard field goal.
The recognition marks the seventh straight week, dating back to last November, that Iowa State has appeared in the AP rankings. Since the start of last season, the Cyclones have been ranked in 16 of 19 polls, reflecting the consistency that Campbell has built entering his 10th year in Ames.
Iowa State's next opponent will present a challenge
The Cyclones' climb in the polls also reinforces the strength of the Big 12 Conference. Four league teams made this week’s rankings, led by Arizona State at No. 12, followed by Iowa State, Texas Tech at No. 24, and Utah at No. 25. That depth is boosting the league’s national reputation as the season begins.
The focus now shifts to one of the most anticipated games on Iowa State’s schedule. The Cyclones host rival Iowa on Saturday in the annual Cy-Hawk showdown at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is aiming for its first back-to-back victories over the Hawkeyes since 2011 and 2012. It would also be Campbell’s first win against Iowa at home.
However, the stakes extend beyond Ames. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz enters the game tied with Woody Hayes for the most career wins by a Big Ten coach and would surpass the former Ohio State legend with a victory.
The Cy-Hawk rivalry has not featured a ranked Iowa State team facing an unranked Iowa squad since 1978. That year, the No. 20 Cyclones won 31-0 in Iowa City.