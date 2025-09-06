Iowa State Cyclones Ready for High-Stakes Cy-Hawk Rivalry Clash
The Cy-Hawk game is more than a date on the schedule. For Iowa State players, coaches, and fans, it is the most personal test of the season, a statewide rivalry that commands attention well beyond the borders of Iowa.
Quarterback Rocco Becht understands the weight of the moment. The Florida native did not grow up with the rivalry, but he knows what it means.
"It means a lot to me because I know it means a lot to the program, the fans," said Becht. "We have to do it justice, come out here in Ames and win a game for them."
Becht is coming off a record-setting performance in Iowa State’s win over South Dakota, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. His precision through two games has given the Cyclones a balanced attack, though he expects a much stiffer challenge against an Iowa defense that dominated Albany in its opener.
Linebacker Caleb Bacon grew up in Lake Mills, Iowa, but his appreciation for the Cy-Hawk rivalry deepened once he joined the Cyclones. After missing last year’s dramatic finish with an injury, Bacon is eager for his first on-field taste of the rivalry
"I just had surgery that week, so I was back home chilling with a couple of guys back home," Bacon said. "That was one of the craziest things. I was almost standing up, just had surgery, my leg is hurting, and I couldn't believe it. We all freaked out. It was one of the most awesome experiences I've seen on TV."
This year's Cy-Hawk matchup will be on full display
National attention continues to grow for the matchup. ESPN’s “College GameDay” has visited Ames twice since 2019, and this year, FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will set up at Jack Trice Stadium. For head coach Matt Campbell, the recognition reflects the significant progress the Cyclones have made.
"It's two-fold, but No. 1, I think the respect nationally for both programs," Campbell said. "I think we've had to work really hard to get our program to that point. ... There's a lot of great rivalry games in college football. The fact that this one has become meaningful, I know that it means a lot to people in both programs."
The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 47-24, but Iowa State has won two of the last three meetings. For the Cyclones, containing Iowa’s powerful run game will be critical. The Hawkeyes rushed for more than 300 yards in their opener behind a dominant offensive line, while South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski continues to settle in at quarterback.
For Iowa State, the rivalry is more than numbers. It is about pride, state bragging rights and proving that the climb under Campbell can be sustained. When the Cyclones and Hawkeyes collide, it is never just a game.