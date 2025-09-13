Iowa State Cyclones' Defense Has Struggled in This Important Area
As the Iowa State Cyclones get set for their Week 3 matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, they will be seeking to continue the momentum that they have built.
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Cyclones, who have been able to win their first three games of the year and have also picked up two wins against quality opponents.
While their win against South Dakota was a comfortable one, the team has played some tight games against both the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes. With three-point wins in each game, Iowa State has proven to be able to play in tight games against good opponents and come out with a win.
In Week 3, the team will be hoping that they won’t be playing in a tight game against Arkansas State, but with it being the first road game of the campaign, anything is possible.
One area that the team will be trying to improve upon is stopping an opposing offense after their own offense scores. The last 10 touchdowns that the team has scored against Power Four opponents, the defense has allowed a touchdown right after nine of those times.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock recently spoke about the defense struggling to get stops after the offense scores to Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.
“We have to do a better job of our offense scores,” Heacock said. “As a defense, that’s when you have a chance to try to close the door and get our guys back the ball. We haven't done that the last few games, really, since Miami.”
Opportunity to Fix Some Things
While the Red Wolves aren't a Power Four opponent, a road game against a Group of Five team will present the Cyclones with a chance to fix some things. Overall, the defense has played well, but it is a significant development that they have struggled to stop an opposing offense after they have scored.
Against Arkansas State, this should be something that they can fix and perhaps even experiment with some different and perhaps more aggressive play calling on defense. This is a unit that has been strong overall, and they have a good amount of talent on that side of the ball.
Even though Iowa State is a significant favorite on the road, the Red Wolves do have a couple of talented weapons on offense, led by quarterback Jaylen Raynor and Corey Rucker. If the Cyclones can slow these two talented players down, it should be an easy victory heading into their bye week.