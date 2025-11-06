Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Star a Potential Fit for Buccaneers in NFL Draft
There has not been much for Iowa State Cyclones football fans to get excited about in recent weeks. The team has not been playing well for weeks, in the midst of an ugly four-game losing streak.
With a record of 5-4, the team is playing mostly for pride down the stretch of the regular season. A bowl game is certainly still within reach, with recent projections sending them to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
These last few games are also important for head coach Matt Campbell to evaluate what his team needs most once the offseason rolls around. Getting younger guys some playing time now would make a lot of sense to prepare for the future.
One positional group to keep an eye on as one that could undergo some major changes is the defensive line. That is where their best player, Domonique Orange, resides. But his days in Ames are likely numbered.
Domonique Orange named potential fit for Buccaneers in NFL draft
The talented defensive tackle is widely expected to take his talents to the next level in 2026. He is regarded as one of the best players at his position in the 2026 draft class, and embarking on his professional career is likely to happen.
Should Orange declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, one team to keep an eye on as a potential fit for him is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The current NFC South leaders could be in the market for a youth infusion along the defensive line during the offseason.
With Greg Gaines set to hit the free agent market after the season, the Buccaneers could be in the market for a space-eating, run-stuffer to pair with Vita Vea on the interior of their offensive line.
Orange would certainly fit that bill. He is a force to be reckoned with along the line of scrimmage, measuring in at an imposing 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds.
Domonique Orange is dominant interior defensive lineman
His statistics don’t jump off the page, with only 15 total tackles in nine games and one pass defended as his stat line across nine games. He has yet to record a tackle for loss or sack after having 4.5 and 1.0, respectively, in 2024.
However, he makes his presence felt when on the field. Orange has 12 total pressures this season, which is second on the team behind edge defender Jace J. Gilbert. His 10 hurries are second on the team, and he has two quarterback hits.
Orange has been deployed mostly as an A gap defender this season. That emphasizes helping stop the run, maintaining gap integrity so opposing running games cannot get going.
It isn’t the most glamorous position, given the lack of statistical production. But Orange plays it well and should hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft on Day 1 or Day 2.