Iowa State Cyclones Land Commitment From Hampton Pirates Tight End in Transfer Portal

Slowly but surely, Iowa State Cyclones new football head coach Jimmy Rogers has been reloading a roster that was hit by unfathomable attrition this offseason.

Other than the Oklahoma State Cyclones, who had more than 60 players enter the transfer portal, there wasn’t a team in the country that saw more players than Iowa State enter the portal, easily clearing the 50-player plateau.

Not only did the Cyclones lose a ton of depth, but virtually every key contributor who was eligible for 2026 isn’t coming back. They are leading the nation with 16 starters departing in the transfer portal, and there isn’t a school that is particularly close to that amount.

Alas, that has presented Rogers with a unique pitch to prospective targets in the transfer portal. Iowa State can provide them with a chance to play a significant role on the field, something they may not have had at their previous stops.

Iowa State secures commitment from Christian Greenlaw

Dec 11, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones new football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during the Cyclones game with the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There aren’t going to be many recognizable names on the field for Cyclones fans in 2026, but Rogers is bringing in a lot of talent with the intention to win early and often. The most recent addition to the roster to help achieve those goals is Christian Greenlaw.

A tight end formerly of the Hampton Pirates, he has committed to Iowa State, according to Cyclone Fanatic on X. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and addresses a major need on the roster.

Greenlaw will have two years of eligibility remaining. In 2025, he caught 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. In 2024, as a redshirt freshman, he made 10 appearances for Hampton, including three starts, catching seven passes for 86 yards.

This is a nice addition for the Cyclones after they missed out on Albany transfer Carter Moses this past weekend. They will instead be facing off against him, as he ended up committing to one of their Big 12 rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks.

Greenlaw is the second tight end that Rogers and his staff have secured a commitment from. The first was Tyler Fortenberry, who is following new Iowa State quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf and quarterback Jaylen Raynor from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The depth at the position looks to have been successfully restocked. Keaton Roskop is remaining with the program through the coaching change, and three freshmen are being added in the Class of 2026: Drew Byrd, Drake DeBaun, and Luke Galer.

The Cyclones can now turn their attention elsewhere on the transfer portal, such as at running back, with the tight end position looking set.

