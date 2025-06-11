Iowa State Cyclones, Matt Campbell Receive Intriguing ESPN Opinion
Following a trip to the Big 12 Championship in 2024, the Iowa State Cyclones are hoping to build on that success to make a run to the College Football Playoff this season. With head coach Matt Campbell entering his 10th season with the program and a third-year starting quarterback in Rocco Becht, the Cyclones have drawn some solid national attention for their future outlook.
ESPN released a restructured Future Power Ranking of college football’s 68 power conference teams Wednesday, with Iowa State taking the No. 19 spot. The new format narrows the focus down from a three-year outlook to two years, which seems to be shaping up well for Iowa State.
The biggest boost for the Cyclones in the rankings is Campbell and his experienced quarterback. Campbell’s insistence on staying with Iowa State in favor of pursuing more prestigious opportunities has allowed the program to take advantage quickly in a new-look Big 12.
As for Becht, in all likelihood, the Cyclones have their quarterback set for the next two seasons, presenting a favorable outlook for the next two seasons. Becht has completed roughly 60% of his passes and thrown for at least 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he boosted his game as a scrambler by adding 318 yards and eight scores on the ground.
The questions reside elsewhere on the Cyclone roster. Iowa State must replace two standout receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Returning tight ends Gabe Burkle and Benjamin Brahmer figure to help alleviate any growing pains in the passing game, but someone will have to step up on the outside to keep the passing game moving in an upward trajectory.
Defensively, the Cyclones return just 57% of their defensive production from a season ago. Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock will be tasked with fitting in a handful of Transfer Portal additions to make up for the turnover. Still, the defense can lean on senior defensive tackle Domonique Orange to lead the way while players like Ikenna Ezeogu and Zaimir Hawk look to make a jump as edge defenders.
All-in-all, the Cyclones have a fantastic outlook over the next two seasons. In the Big 12, only Arizona State, the reigning league champion, has a stronger outlook, landing at No. 12 in ESPN’s list. Kansas State at 21 and BYU at 25 are hot on the trail, though.