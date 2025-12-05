Iowa State Cyclones on Verge of Losing Head Coach to Penn State Nittany Lions

The Iowa State Cyclones have turned into one of the most consistent football programs in the nation under head coach Matt Campbell.

In 2025, they reached the eight-win plateau for the fifth time in 10 seasons. They are set to partake in a bowl game for the eighth time in his tenure, getting the most out of the players on his roster.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, they are now staring down the harsh reality of having to replace the most successful football head coach in school history.

Penn State reportedly nearing deal to land Matt Campbell

As shared by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports and a contributor to On3, the Penn State Nittany Lions are in the final stages of negotiations with Campbell to make him their new head coach. It has been a long and arduous search for the Big Ten powerhouse, but this would be a home run hire for them.

Penn State is in the final stages of negotiations to make Matt Campbell its new coach, sources tell @YahooSports. The Penn State search - spanning more than 50 days - may land on the Iowa State and former Toledo coach who’s heralded as one of the best leaders in the country. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 5, 2025

After striking out with so many other candidates, including BYU’s Kalani Sitake this week, their attention flipped to the Cyclones' head coach in the middle of the week.

Campbell was mentioned originally as a potential target when Penn State fired James Franklin just under two months ago. However, there wasn’t any traction centered around him in the early going of the process.

Alas, the Nittany Lions have circled back and look poised to poach him away from Ames. Regarded as one of the best leaders in the country, this would be a catastrophic blow to the Iowa State football team.

The outlook for the Cyclones was incredibly bright just a few days ago. 22 players signed as part of the recruiting Class of 2026 and were on the verge of being the most highly-ranked class in Campbell’s tenure.

Losing Matt Campbell would be crippling for Iowa State

It is hard to envision that remaining the case should news become official that he is leaving Ames for Happy Valley.

This isn’t the first time that a bigger program has come calling to Campbell, who has turned down offers in the past. But the opportunity to bring his approach to a school with Penn State's financial backing is hard to pass up.

At 46, he is as hot a coaching candidate as there is in the country. His departure would create a void that would be incredibly difficult for Iowa State to fill.

Should his tenure with the Cyclones be coming to an end, he will end it with a record of 72-55 and 3-4 in bowl games. A midwest guy through and through, he should be able to find plenty of success with the Nittany Lions, should that ultimately be where he ends up.

