Iowa State Cyclones Predicted To Play in AutoZone Liberty Bowl Against AAC Contenders
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to finish the 2025 college football regular season on a high note.
Their victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys was their eighth of the season, an impressive milestone for the program. It was their third straight win, bouncing back well from the four-game losing streak they endured in the middle of the campaign.
That means the Cyclones are bowl eligible for the third straight year and eighth time under head coach Matt Campbell. He has done a wonderful job of elevating this program to the next level and will be looking to cap off another successful season with a bowl victory.
Iowa State predicted to face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Who will Iowa State be facing off against? There are still some things to settle, but Mark Schlabach of ESPN believes they will be taking part in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 2.
That is a brutal draw for the Cyclones, should it be how things unfold, because their predicted opponent is the Memphis Tigers out of the American Athletic Conference.
While technically a neutral site game, it would be a heavily pro-Memphis crowd playing in their city. Owning an 8-4 record on the season, they would present some challenges to Iowa State, especially with their dynamic offense.
The Tigers averaged 34.6 points per game, which was 20th in the nation. Dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis is the one who makes the offense go for Memphis.
He completed 69.7% of his passes for 2,567 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. 618 yards were added on the ground, making him the second-leading rusher on the team, with nine rushing scores to lead the offense.
Memphis has dynamic offensive playmakers
The Memphis rushing attack is prolific, gaining 2,233 yards and scoring 34 touchdowns. Four players, including Lewis, scored at least seven times on the ground.
Through the air, the passing game is funneled through dynamic pass catcher Crotez Braham. He caught 63 passes for 889 yards and eight touchdowns. Jamari Hawkins is a big-play threat, averaging 17.4 yards per reception on the season.
When the Cyclones take the field offensively, there are a few defenders they have to pay close attention to. Linebacker Sam Brumfield led the AAC with 13 tackles for loss, adding 4.5 sacks and one interception.
Defensive back Chris Bracy led the AAC with eight passes defended. Linebacker DeMarco Ward is an incredible playmaker with two interceptions for touchdowns, which led the nation.
There is a lot of talent on this Tigers squad that Iowa State will have to be ready for should they end up being paired as opponents in a bowl game.