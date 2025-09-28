Iowa State Cyclones Prove They Are Team To Beat in Big 12 After Blowout Victory
The Iowa State Cyclones came into their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats with a lot to prove after their bye week and they were able to come away with an impressive victory. Due to the Big 12 standings starting to take shape, this was an important game for the Cyclones, and they delivered in a significant way.
Coming off the bye week, there was no rust for the Cyclones. They jumped out to a quick lead and the kicking situation resulted in them getting very aggressive and going for two points after their first touchdown.
Iowa State didn't let up after the early touchdowns, as they went on to take a 22-0 lead in this game. A touchdown before the half by the Wildcats gave them a little bit of momentum, but this was the Cyclones’ best performance of the season.
Iowa State Has a Statement Win
While the Cyclones went into this game undefeated and ranked in the AP Top 25, they did see their stock drop a bit during their bye week. After a lackluster win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Week 3, many downgraded Iowa State coming into the week.
However, their performance in Week 5 against a quality opponent will likely flip that narrative quickly for the program. This was an Arizona team that came in playing good football but looked completely overmatched against the Cyclones.
Iowa State was able to do whatever it wanted to the Wildcats’ defense on offense with one of its best performances of the season. Running back Carson Hansen had multiple touchdowns in the win and was a significant part of the team being able to dominate in the first half.
After seeing the program lose some respect in the conference on their bye week, this was an emphatic answer by the Cyclones. Blowing out what was a talented and undefeated Arizona team is exactly what the program was hoping to accomplish.
With the win, Iowa State is now 2-0 in the conference and 5-0 overall. The Cyclones are currently in the middle of what appears to be an easier part of their schedule, and getting the win against the Wildcats was key.
Due to the impressive victory by the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, Iowa State needed to show that they can also dominate a game. While many of their victories have been close, this was the best version of the Cyclones that has been seen in 2025.