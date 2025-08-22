Iowa State Cyclones Anchor Tyler Miller Shares What Truly Powers His Game
In a conversation with Cyclone Fanatic, Iowa State Cyclones right tackle Tyler Miller shared he's used to juggling responsibilities. On one side is his growing family, with two young sons who keep him busy with late nights and early mornings. On the other side is the Cyclones’ offensive line, where the 6-foot-9, 335-pound veteran is setting the tone for a team looking to stay among the Big 12’s top contenders.
Miller’s journey has been defined by family milestones and football achievements. His fiancée, Jaislynn Happe, gave birth to their first son, Tate, during spring football in 2022. Their second son, Teddy, arrived this June, just in time to prepare Miller for the sleepless stretches that can come with fatherhood.
“Definitely came at us fast, figuring out how to do all that and be good parents,” said Miller. “It’s been great. We’ve got a great support system. Friends and family. It’s been awesome.”
Miller, who already holds a degree in Agricultural Studies, has started 38 consecutive games for Iowa State. He has earned praise from head coach Matt Campbell, who calls him one of the most inspiring stories in the program. Campbell sees in Miller the qualities of a future pro, but for now, the focus is on the present.
“Tyler is one of those elite stories in our program,” said Campbell. “You come from such a small town, right? You come here, you are tough, you worked your tail off your whole life.
"Man, did he ever think he was really gonna start? I don’t know. (He) gets thrown in the fire early. Has some good days, has some bad days, goes through some injuries, has a child, [and] now he’s got two children, and this guy is the epitome of [a] man. He’s more mature than half of our coaching staff.”
Tyler Miller's maturity uplifts Iowa State's offensive line
That maturity is what Miller brings into the locker room and onto the field. He says fatherhood has changed his perspective, forcing him to be intentional with his time and mindful of what really matters. Every bedtime story, every moment with his boys, serves as a reminder of his greater purpose.
“I think we have a great group of guys [who] buy into that (mindset)," Miller said. "[We]put the work in, and communicate with each other, build off each other, compete with each other, and push with each other every day."
Miller is set to marry Happe in January, but his commitment to his family already fuels his play. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton believes that makes him invaluable
“He’s playing with a purpose,” Clanton said. “He plays like he’s trying to feed his family, and that’s what you want from a maturity standpoint.”