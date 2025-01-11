Iowa State football adds pair of transfers to defensive line for next year
Vontroy Malone and Tamatoa McDonough have officially signed with the Iowa State football team.
Both are defensive linemen who will bring experience to the team through the transfer portal.
Malone is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end who played 26 games for Tulsa. The redshirt junior made 50 tackles including 3.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.
McDonough stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 255 pounds, as he comes to Iowa State following a career at Yale. The redshirt senior earned all-Ivy second team status after recording 6.5 sacks this past year.
For his career, he has 49 tackles with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.
Below are the current list of transfer portal additions for Iowa State:
Iowa State 2025 Transfer Additions
* Tre Bell – Defensive Back – 6-3, 191, Jr., Ballwin, Mo. (Parkway West/Lindenwood)
* Cannon Butler – Defensive Line – 6-6, 241, RSr., Waterloo, Iowa (Columbus/UNI)
* Chase Sowell – Wide Receiver – 6-4, 195, RJr., Humble, Texas (Atascocita/Colorado/East Carolina)
* Vontroy Malone – Defensive Line – 6-3, 240, RJr., Lake Jackson, Texas (Brazoswood/Tulsa)
* Tamatoa McDonough – Defensive Line – 6-5, 255, RSr., Asheville, N.C. (Asheville/Yale)
* Xavier Townsend – Wide Receiver – 5-11, 185, RJr., Tampa, Fla. (Berkeley/UCF)