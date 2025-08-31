Iowa State Football Crushes South Dakota 55-7 in Home Opener
No. 22 Iowa State dominantly opened its home slate, cruising past South Dakota 55-7 at Jack Trice Stadium.
Quarterback Rocco Becht delivered one of the most efficient performances in program history, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. His 95 percent completion rate set a school record, and he extended his streak to 20 consecutive games with a touchdown pass.
Becht found tight end Benjamin Brahmer for two scores, while Gabe Burkle added a 16-yard touchdown reception. Brahmer finished with seven catches for 47 yards, and Burkle led the team in receiving yards with 85. The Cyclones leaned heavily on their tight ends once again, with 13 of 23 completions going to the position group.
The highlight of the first half came when kicker Kyle Konrardy drilled a 63-yard field goal as time expired, setting both a school and stadium record. The kick ranks as the second-longest in Big 12 history.
South Dakota briefly tied the game at 7-7 when quarterback Aidan Bouman connected with Larenzo Fenner for a six-yard touchdown. Bouman, a former Iowa State reserve, finished 15 of 29 for 126 yards with one score and two interceptions. That would be the Coyotes’ lone highlight, as the Cyclones responded with 48 unanswered points.
Iowa State's rushing attack set the tone in the second half
Iowa State’s rushing attack took over in the second half. Dylan Lee led all rushers with 81 yards and a touchdown. Abu Sama III, Xavier Townsend, and freshman quarterback Alex Manske each added scores on the ground.
The Cyclones dominated statistically, outgaining South Dakota 529-209 and forcing two turnovers. Special teams also shined, with Aidan Flora producing punt returns of 66 and 51 yards.
The win improved Iowa State to 10-0 all-time against South Dakota and 2-0 to start the season for the fourth time under head coach Matt Campbell.
Next up is a much-anticipated matchup with rival Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cy-Hawk game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday and will be featured nationally as part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff showcase.