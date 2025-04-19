Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State football lands QB from Nebraska, Jett Thomalla

Jett Thomalla committed to Iowa State. The quarterback from Nebraska is a top player in the Class of 2026.
The Iowa State football program continues to build towards the future, landing another top rated quarterback. Nebraska senior-to-be Jett Thomalla announced his commitment to the Cyclones on social media.

“Cyclone Nation, I’m home,” Thomalla posted on X.

Thomalla checks in as the No. 16 quarterback in the Class of 2026 by 247 Sports and No. 231 overall. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder also held offers from Iowa, Arizona, Missouri, Virginia Tech and several others. 

Iowa State previously landed Thomalla’s top wide receiver from Millard South, Amarion Jackson. 

Current Cyclone starter Rocco Becht will be a redshirt junior this season with redshirt freshman Connor Moberly and true freshman Alex Manske behind him.

Thomalla threw for 3,664 yards and 47 touchdowns this past season with 250 completions. All fo those set new state records, as he finished with nearly 3,800 total yards.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

