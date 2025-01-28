Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State football lands wide receiver for 2026 class

Milan Parris out of Ohio has committed to the Cyclone football program

Dana Becker

Milan Parris committed to Iowa State for 2026, as he is expected to join the wide receiver room for the Cyclones.
Milan Parris committed to Iowa State for 2026, as he is expected to join the wide receiver room for the Cyclones. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Iowa State football program continues to find key pieces across the nation to continue its run of success.

Milan Parris, a wide receiver out of Ohio, announced on social media that he has committed to the Cyclones. He is part of the 2026 class and hails from North Akron and plays for Walsh Jesuit, selecting Iowa State over offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Purdue and Wisconsin among others.

Parris is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound three-star prospect according to 247Sports.

The Cyclones offered Parris this past October. He was also offered by Cincinnati in January just five days before accepting the Iowa State offer. 

Parris ranks 29th in Ohio and 100th in terms of wide receivers, checking in at No. 634 across the entire nation. He is the fifth commitment in the 2026 class for Matt Campbell. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Football