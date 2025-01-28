Iowa State football lands wide receiver for 2026 class
The Iowa State football program continues to find key pieces across the nation to continue its run of success.
Milan Parris, a wide receiver out of Ohio, announced on social media that he has committed to the Cyclones. He is part of the 2026 class and hails from North Akron and plays for Walsh Jesuit, selecting Iowa State over offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Purdue and Wisconsin among others.
Parris is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound three-star prospect according to 247Sports.
The Cyclones offered Parris this past October. He was also offered by Cincinnati in January just five days before accepting the Iowa State offer.
Parris ranks 29th in Ohio and 100th in terms of wide receivers, checking in at No. 634 across the entire nation. He is the fifth commitment in the 2026 class for Matt Campbell.