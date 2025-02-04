Iowa State football now knows path back to Big 12 title game
Last season was one to remember for the Iowa State football team.
Under head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones set a new single-season record for wins while reaching the Big 12 Conference championship game. Iowa State would go on to defeat Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
The schedule for the upcoming 2025 season was released on Tuesday and will begin early with a road trip to Dublin, Ireland. The Cyclones will take on league rival Kansas State on August 23 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Following that game, Iowa State returns to the U.S. to host FCS semifinalist South Dakota on Saturday, August 30. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game with in-state rival Iowa is slated for Ames the following weekend.
The Cyclones will play three of the next four on the road starting with a trip to Arkansas State on September 13 followed by the first of three byes. Iowa State gets an extra bye week due to playing the “Week 0” game in Ireland.
After welcoming Arizona to Ames on September 27, the Cyclones are at Cincinnati on October 4 and back on the road take on Colorado the next Saturday. The second bye comes before Homecoming/Hall of Fame Weekend vs. BYU on October 25.
On Saturday, November 1, Arizona State makes a visit to Jack Trice Stadium for a rematch of the Big 12 title game. Iowa State is at TCU on November 8, off the next week, hosts Kansas on November 22 and finishes the regular season at Oklahoma State on November 29.
The Big 12 Conference title game is scheduled for December 6 from Arlington, Texas.
Iowa State is slated to return 12 starters, with six being on each side of the ball. Among those are quarterback Rocco Becht, who threw for over 3,500 yards.
2025 Iowa State Football Schedule
Aug. 23 *#vs. Kansas State (Aer Lingus College Football Classic)
Aug. 30 SOUTH DAKOTA
Sept. 6 IOWA (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 13 at Arkansas State
Sept. 27 *ARIZONA
Oct. 4 *at Cincinnati
Oct. 11 *at Colorado
Oct. 25 *BYU (Homecoming/Hall of Fame Weekend)
Nov. 1 *ARIZONA STATE
Nov. 8 *at TCU
Nov. 22 *KANSAS
Nov. 29 *at Oklahoma State
Dec. 6 ^Big 12 Championship Game
*Big 12 Conference Game
#at Dublin, Ireland
^at Arlington, Texas