Iowa State Football Receives Major 2025 Scheduling Prediction
Of course, we all know the Iowa State Cyclones' schedule order, but some of the games along the 2025 campaign are still without a kickoff time. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman took a swing at predicting which time slots games within the first three weeks of the season will take place, including the annual Cy-Hawk Series.
The Cyclones will meet the Hawkeyes in Week 2 inside Jack Trice Stadium for their third contest of the season. Of course, a kickoff time won’t be revealed until we’re closer to the game itself. But Dochterman predicts that the game is most likely to kick off at 4 PM ET.
College football scheduling is a complicated process, but effectively, in Week 2, the Big Ten finds itself in a familiar though frustrating situation where it doesn’t control which network or when any of the non-conference matchups will be played, including the Cy-Hawk Series.
As such, he predicts that CBS will pick up the Oregon-Oklahoma game and NBC will pick up the Boston College-Michigan State game, leaving FOX with the Cy-Hawk Series.
However, FOX would likely put Penn State’s home game against Florida International in the Big Noon slot, leaving the afternoon slot open for the Cy-Hawk Series. Since 2018, with the exception of 2020, the Cy-Hawk Series has been played in an afternoon slot, though kickoff times have varied.
Iowa leads the rivalry series 47-24 all-time, though Iowa State grabbed a 1-point victory in last year’s contest on the road. Still, the Cyclones haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes at home since a 44-41 shootout ended in their favor back in 2011. Followed up with another victory in 2012, it also marked the last time Iowa State picked up consecutive wins in the series. The Cyclones will look to check off both accomplishments again on September 6.