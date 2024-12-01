Iowa State football: Three stars in win for Cyclones over Kansas State in Big 12 action
It was far from pretty, but the Iowa State football team checked off another “first” under head coach Matt Campbell.
With a 29-21 victory Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium over Kansas State on “Farmageddon,” the Cyclones secured their first 10-win season as a program.
If BYU defeats Houston, Iowa State will play for its first Big 12 title next Saturday vs. Arizona State. The Sun Devils secured their spot with a victory over Arizona earlier in the day.
Here are three stars from Iowa State’s win over Kansas State:
Despite his struggles, Rocco Becht was clutch when he needed to be
Going 13-for-35 as a quarterback isn’t something to be happy about. But the way Rocco Becht stepped up when his team needed him to said a lot more.
Becht had a hand in three touchdowns, throwing two while running in another. He had 137 yards in the air and 35 more on the ground, including several key third-down conversions on what would become the game-winning drive.
Becht hit five different receivers on the night, spreading the wealth to keep the Kansas State defense honest.
Abu Sama really likes playing Kansas State
It wasn’t the 300-plus night he had vs. the Wildcats in the snow last year, but Abu Sama III churned out the hard-fought yards this time. Sama finished with 81 yards on 15 carries, good for a 5.4 yard average.
The sophomore provided a nice lightning approach to the thunder that is Carson Hansen, who had 58 yards on 13 carries.
If Sama can continue to develop into a three-down player, this offense will become very difficult to contend.
Even in the cold, Cyclone fans made their voice heard
Credit to the fans that braved the extreme cold temperatures that were present throughout the night to support their team.
While there was little wind, the real-feel inside Jack Trice Stadium dipped into the teens and lower as fans continued to scream and cheer - with some even opting to remove much of their clothing in support of their team how they felt was needed.
Iowa State has always had a strong following, and if they are able to advance to the Big 12 title game, you can bet Dallas will be littered with cardinal and gold next week.