Iowa State football to send three to Big 12 Pro Day
Three Iowa State football players will be part of a special pre-NFL Draft Pro Day from NFL Network.
The 2025 Big 12 Pro Day takes place inside the Ford Center at The Star March 18-21 in Texas. NFL Network will provide six hours of coverage on March 19-20.
Attending and representing the Cyclones will be Jarrod Hufford, Jaylon Jackson and J.R. Singleton.
This is the second year of the event that is held in partnership with the NFL. Over 200 Big 12 football student-athletes will be in attendance to perform in front of nearly 300 NFL scouts and personnel.
“The Big 12 and NFL are providing a world-class experience for football student-athletes to receive a respectful, dignified, and comprehensive talent evaluation,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “In addition to on-field assessments, the prospects receive mentorship, professional development resources, and tremendous media exposure as they prepare for their future.”
Hufford will work out on Wednesday, March 19 with the offensive linemen followed by Singleton with the defensive linemen and linebackers. Jackson works out on Thursday, March 20 with the running backs.
Here is more information on the three Iowa State players who will take part in the 2025 Big 12 Pro Day
IOWA STATE ATTENDEES FOR 2025 BIG 12 PRO DAY
Jarrod Hufford – Played in 55 games, starting the final 47 games of his career … made starts at left guard (21), center (14), left tackle (9) and right guard (3) in his career … started all 14 games at center as a senior … two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention pick.
Jaylon Jackson – Played all 14 games in his only season as a Cyclone … carried the ball 93 times for 388 yards and two touchdowns as a senior … in his five-year career with stops at Lamar, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State, he finished with 1,891 rushing yards and eight touchdowns … also had eight receiving TDs in his career.
J.R. Singleton – One of the leaders in Iowa State’s program, Singleton was a Co-Captain in 2024 … he played in 49 career games with 28 starts … finished his career with 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks … earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2024.