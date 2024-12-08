Iowa State is ‘Crazy Good!’ as Cyclones are headed for the Pop-Tarts Bowl to face Miami
As expected, the Iowa State football team will head to Orlando, Florida for the Pop-Tarts Bowl to take on Miami.
Reports started circulating early in the day of the likely matchup between the Cyclones (10-3) and Hurricanes (10-2), who just missed out on playing for the national championship in the first-ever College Football Playoff.
Miami was in line to compete for the ACC title before a loss in the regular season finale to Syracuse. That opened the door for Clemson, who topped SMU to win the championship Saturday night. Both the Tigers and Mustangs were selected for the CFP.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl takes place December 28 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It airs on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Iowa State and Miami have never played in football. The Hurricanes, coached by Mario Cristobal, could be without star quarterback Cam Ward, a Heisman contender, if he elects to top out of the game.
Last year, Kansas State scored a victory in the bowl, as the game became a viral sensation when MVP Avery Johnson and head coach Chris Klieman devoured an edible Pop-Tarts mascot.
The official release for the game lineup cannot be made until after the College Football Playoff committee releases their final Top 25.