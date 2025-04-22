Iowa State’s Jack Sadowsky V enters college football transfer portal
Iowa State lost linebacker Jack Sadowsky V to the transfer portal. Sadowsky helped shore up the defense after it was hit with several injuries last year.
As a sophomore, Sadowsky played in 10 games for the Cyclones, who reached the Big 12 Conference championship and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl. He finished the year with 29 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
“I just want to take a moment to thank Iowa State for an unimaginable experience,” Sadowsky posted on social media. “Being a Cyclone has changed and developed me as a player, a student and most importantly as a person.
“(Entering the transfer portal) has not been an easy decision and I will always carry (a) piece of Iowa State with me.”
Sadowsky, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, played in 12 games as a freshman. He finished with 33 tackles.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder recorded seven tackles in a 31-28 victory for Iowa State over Utah. He also had a sack in that game and recovered a fumble.