Iowa State Reveals Uniforms for International Matchup with Kansas State
To play like a winner, you have to look like one, too. Knowing this, the Iowa State Cyclones have revealed their limited-edition uniforms for their upcoming Farmageddon matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland.
Matt Campbell’s squad will take the field in a red helmet featuring the script “Cyclones” logo in gold and white, which is designed to complement a white jersey matched with red pants.
The helmet also includes a touch of Irish influence on its front bumper. The program’s trademark vertical stripes that honor Jack Trice remain in the center against a white backdrop, but this time they are joined by green and orange accents that reflect the Irish flag. Players will also carry hand towels, where the script “Cyclones” is displayed in the same green, white, and orange color scheme.
The first time Iowa State vs. Kansas State is an international contest
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will set the stage for the start of the 2025 college football season when two Big 12 championship hopefuls square off Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Ireland has embraced early-season college football as a draw for American visitors. What was once an occasional matchup featuring Notre Dame or other East Coast programs, allowed through a special exemption to NCAA rule 17.11.4, which bars teams from beginning before the Thursday ahead of Labor Day, has since become a permanent fixture. The game now headlines Week 0 each year. This marks the fourth straight season Ireland has hosted a matchup, with more already booked through 2027.
Before Kansas State and Iowa State clash for the 109th year in a row, it is worth noting that none of the 10 prior games in Ireland have showcased a rivalry this intense or two teams carrying national rankings. The No. 17 Wildcats and No. 22 Cyclones each won 10 games a season ago and return standout quarterbacks Avery Johnson for Kansas State and Rocco Becht for Iowa State.
When the rivals meet at noon ET, the implications stretch beyond bragging rights. The winner is expected to hold its place in the rankings and may even emerge as the Big 12 favorite. In the end, though, the only thing that truly matters is coming out on top in this international Week 0 matchup.