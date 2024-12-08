Iowa State women put hammer to Central Michigan, 82-56
Ahead of a Top 20 matchup with in-state rival Iowa, the Iowa State women handled Central Michigan on Sunday inside Hilton Coliseum, 82-56.
The No. 20 Cyclones will play at No. 17 Iowa on Wednesday night.
A 31-point opening quarter was more than enough to send Iowa State (8-2) on its way to victory, improving to 6-0 at home this year.
Audi Crooks scored 19 with 10 rebounds, giving the sophomore another double-double. She was 9 of 12 from the field and also had two assists with a block.
Addy Brown joined in her double figures, scoring 18 points, as Emily Ryan had 12 points, six assists and six steals. The Cyclones shot almost 53 percent from the field, making six 3-pointers.
For Central Michigan (3-6), Jayda Mosley had 11 points with Ayanna Sarai-Darrington and Madi Morson each adding 10.
The Iowa State-Iowa game will air live on FS1 beginning at 8 p.m. CT.