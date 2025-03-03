Iowa State WRs Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel perform at NFL Combine
Former Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were in Indianapolis recently for the NFL Combine.
Higgins, who checked in at 6-foot-4 and over 210 pounds, ran a 4.47 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 10-8. The only other event he took part in was the 10-yard split, completing that in 1.53 seconds.
According to NFL.com, Higgins has a prospect grade of 6.24, which translates to eventually being an average starter in the NFL. He ranks fourth in total score from the combine, fifth in athleticism score and sixth in production score out of the wide receivers.
Noel, 5-10 and 194 pounds, did all seven events at the combine, running a 4.39 40 with a 1.51 10-yard split. He had a vertical jump of 41-5 with a broad jump of 11-2 while completing the 3-cone drill in 6.82 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.17 and doing 23 reps on the bench.
Just like his former Cyclone teammate, Noel was given a 6.24 prospect grade, ranking third in athleticism, eighth in total score and 17th in production score.
Darien Porter, Malik Verdon and Jalen Travis were also at the combine representing the Cyclones.
Porter, a cornerback, was given a score of 6.21 after running a 4.3 40 with a 36-5 vertical and a 10-11 broad jump. He ranked second in athleticism as a 6-3, 195-pounder.
Verdon, a safety, competed in just the 3-cone (7.06 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.34 seconds). He was measured at 6-4 and 218 pounds.
Travis, a 6-8, 339-pound offensive tackle from Minneapolis, recorded a 5.14 40 with a 35-inch vertical and 9-4 broad jump.