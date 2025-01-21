Is Iowa State way too low in these way-too-early 2025 college football rankings?
The Sporting News has offered up a way-too-early Top 25 for the 2025 college football season. The usual suspects are ranked high, and Iowa State football is included.
However, despite returning several key pieces including quarterback Rocco Becht, the Cyclones are just 24th in the rankings.
A brief paragraph is included for each team, with Iowa State’s noting that Becht is back having recorded 48 touchdowns in his ISU career.
“The tandem of Carson Hansen and Abu Sama returns, and there should be more continuity with second-year offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser,” the site notes. “Coach Matt Campbell continues to mold over-acheving teams, and they will need to replace the production left by 1,000-yard receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.
“The defense was among the nation’s best before allowing 40-plus points in its last two games. Still, the Cyclones will compete in the Big 12.”
Iowa State used the transfer portal to bring in experienced athletes at wide receiver to replace Higgins and Noel. And like the site notes, they do have both leading running backs set to return.
The Cyclones closed out the year with a tough loss to Arizona State in the conference title game before winning a thriller vs. Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Texas is the preseason No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon.
Along with Iowa State, Arizona State is ranked 15th and BYU is one spot behind at No. 16. Kansas State is also ranked, as they are No. 21.